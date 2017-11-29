Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Named starter for Week 13

Head coach Dirk Koetter called Winston (shoulder) the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for Sunday's contest at Green Bay, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Buccaneers haven't released their first Week 13 injury report, but Winston was expected to handle every rep with the first-team offense Wednesday, implying a full practice was likely, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Naming Winston the starter lends credence to this assumption as he prepares for the Packers' 25th-ranked pass defense.