Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Named Week 7 starter
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said Winston (shoulder) will start Sunday's game in Buffalo, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bucs let Winston rest until Friday, at which point he took all the first-team reps in practice. Koetter apparently liked what he saw, naming Winston as the team's Week 7 starter immediately after practice finished. The third-year quarterback is thus set to play through an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in Sunday's matchup with a Buffalo defense that has held opponents to a 66.5 passer rating, 2:8 TD:INT and 6.6 yards per attempt. Accounting for both the matchup and the injury, Winston makes for a shaky starting option outside of two-quarterback leagues. He's technically listed as questionable, but the Bucs have a slew of players with the same designation who are fully expected to play in Sunday's game.
