Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Nearly leads comeback in loss
Winston entered Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants in the third quarter and completed 12 of 16 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed five times for 16 yards and fumbled once, but it was recovered by Mike Evans for a touchdown.
Ryan Fitzpatrick earned himself a benching with a three-interception performance over two-plus quarters, so Winston was called into action for the first time since Week 8 against the Bengals. He proceeded to nearly pull off a rather improbable comeback, leading the Bucs on 28 second-half points on four drives of 66 yards or more. Winston nearly committed a back-breaking mistake when he lost the handle on the ball on the way into the end zone late in the third quarter, but Mike Evans alertly fell on it for the touchdown. Winston also connected with Evans for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 2:22 remaining that brought Tampa within three points, but he ended up throwing an interception on a desperation heave to DeSean Jackson with 23 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Giants. Despite Winston's heroics, Roy Cummings of PewterPirates.com reports that head coach Dirk Koetter was noncommital about Winston being his Week 12 starter versus the 49ers in his post-game press conference, making it a situation for fantasy owners to monitor early in the week.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains in backup role•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Demoted for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Pulled from Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another 300-yard effort in overtime win•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Full practice despite hip issue•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Tosses four scores in first start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...