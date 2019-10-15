Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No benching imminent
Head coach Bruce Arians emphasized Monday that he isn't considering benching Winston, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The question was bound to be asked of Arians after Winston doubled up his season interception total to 10 with his five picks and also lost a fumble against the Panthers. Winston bought himself some slack with some impressive performances leading up to Sunday's debacle, and the fact current backup Ryan Griffin has yet to take his first regular-season snap perhaps helps Winston's case a bit as well. However, when Blaine Gabbert (shoulder) potentially comes off injured reserve at some point after Week 9, Arians will have a more experienced arm to turn to should Winston continue to struggle.
