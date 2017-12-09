Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No injury designation for Week 14

Winston (ankle) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Winston was listed as a full participant in practice throughout the week despite apparently battling a sore ankle, but his lack of a designation on the final report of the week unequivocally confirms his availability for Sunday's game. The third-year quarterback made a successful Week 13 return from a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury, throwing for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the overtime loss to the Packers.