Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No new damage detected during checkup
Winston indicated that no new damage to his right shoulder was detected after he met with Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla. on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "Part of the protocol," Winston said Wednesday, regarding the visit for the second opinion. "I mean, all the doctors are working together to come up with what they think. All I know is for the next two weeks, I'm going to be rehabbing and getting my shoulder 100 percent. That's all I can say."
Though Winston could require surgery if he doesn't respond to rehab work as well as the Buccaneers anticipate, for now, the team is hoping that two weeks off to rest his throwing shoulder will be all the quarterback needs to heal up. Ryan Fitzpatrick is slated to start for the team while Winston recuperates, but with top wideout Mike Evans (suspension) set to miss Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Fitzpatrick's fantasy upside looks fairly limited.
