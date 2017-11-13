Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No plans to shut him down

At this stage, the Buccaneers have no plans to shut Winston (shoulder) down for the rest of the season.

Coach Dirk Koetter relayed Monday that the expectation remains that Winston will play again this season, but for now the QB is resting his throwing shoulder and Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the team's starting signal-caller in Week 11, backed up by Ryan Griffin. Once Winston's shoulder is re-evaluated, the Bucs will determine how best to move forward with their franchise QB, but at this juncture it remains to be seen exactly when that will transpire.