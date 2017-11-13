Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No plans to shut him down
At this stage, the Buccaneers have no plans to shut Winston (shoulder) down for the rest of the season.
Coach Dirk Koetter relayed Monday that the expectation remains that Winston will play again this season, but for now the QB is resting his throwing shoulder and Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the team's starting signal-caller in Week 11, backed up by Ryan Griffin. Once Winston's shoulder is re-evaluated, the Bucs will determine how best to move forward with their franchise QB, but at this juncture it remains to be seen exactly when that will transpire.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No new damage detected during checkup•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Meets with Dr. Andrews•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Will be shut down•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Underwent X-rays, MRI on Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Aggravates shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...