Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No practice Wednesday
Winston (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As he did a week ago, Winston is resting the AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder to limit any chance of an aggravation. If he follows a similar plan this week, he'll also miss Thursday's session before taking every practice rep with the first-team offense Friday. Because it worked wonders this past Sunday in Buffalo to the tune of 384 yards and three touchdowns, the Bucs can be confident that he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, who could have the services of Luke Kuechly (concussion).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Explodes for 384 yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Officially active in Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Named Week 7 starter•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws at practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No throwing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to throw Thursday•
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Wentz, Dak, Watson rising in Dynasty
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...