Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No practice Wednesday

Winston (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As he did a week ago, Winston is resting the AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder to limit any chance of an aggravation. If he follows a similar plan this week, he'll also miss Thursday's session before taking every practice rep with the first-team offense Friday. Because it worked wonders this past Sunday in Buffalo to the tune of 384 yards and three touchdowns, the Bucs can be confident that he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, who could have the services of Luke Kuechly (concussion).