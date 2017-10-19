Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No throwing Thursday
Winston (shoulder) didn't throw at Thursday's practice but will receive all the first-team reps Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The Buccaneers made the conscious decision to delay Winston's first tosses of the week as he tends to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Very likely, he'll be listed as a limited practice participant for the second straight day, with the hope he'll progress to full by week's end. Winston has already referred to his upcoming availability as a "team decision," implying Friday's session will go a long way toward achieving active status Sunday in Buffalo. If Winston is unable to convince Tampa Bay's brass of the soundness of his throwing shoulder, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will be trusted to run the offense.
