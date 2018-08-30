Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Not suiting up Thursday
Winston won't take the field for Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Winston will head into the regular season with an impressive line from three exhibitions -- 30-for-41 passing for 388 yards and three touchdowns versus no interceptions -- but a three-game suspension awaits him. While he's away from the team, Ryan Fitzpatrick will helm the Buccaneers offense. Winston is eligible to return Sunday, Sept. 30 at Chicago.
