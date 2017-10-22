Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Officially active in Week 7

Winston (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 7 battle against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The status is fully expected, given that head coach Dirk Koetter had anointed Winston as his Week 7 starter following a successful practice Friday. Despite the AC joint sprain currently plaguing him residing in his throwing shoulder, Winston apparently will not face any limitations Sunday, outside of a generally unfavorable matchup against a solid Bills secondary, that is.