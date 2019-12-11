Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: On the field Wednesday

Winston (thumb) practiced without a ball Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Such is the management program with the injured thumb on Winston's throwing hand. While working on passing drills, he also was wearing a wrap on his right hand. Expect Winston to be listed as a limited participant Wednesday as he yields first-team reps to Ryan Griffin.

