Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Overcomes errors in Week 10 win

Winston completed 30 of 48 passes for 358 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 40 yards and committed a fumble, but it was recovered by the offense.

Winston turned in what has become a signature performance for him, one featuring multiple sacks, multiple interceptions and plenty of passing yards. For a change, the Buccaneers were on the right side of the scoreboard by the final gun, as their beleaguered defense was able to come up with a stop on the Cardinals' last-gasp drive. Winston did suffer yet another interception off a deflection, but he also made a bad decision on his first one of the day. The pair of picks pushed Winston's season tally in that category to 14, and Sunday marked his fourth game this year with multiple interceptions. Winston also continued to demonstrate some atypical mobility, breaking free for his second run of at least 20 yards this season and finishing with his second-highest rushing yardage total of the campaign. The embattled 2015 first overall pick will look to clean up the mistakes when he faces an aggressive Saints defense Week 11.