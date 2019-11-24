Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Overcomes more mistakes in win
Winston completed 18 of 28 passes for 312 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 38 yards.
Early on, it looked like it could be more of the recent same for Winston, who'd been guilty of six interceptions in the two games prior to Sunday. Winston was guilty of his NFL-leading 20th and 21st picks in the first half, but he continued to fight through his struggles and seemed to gain a measure of confidence when he successfully threaded the needle on a 71-yard touchdown throw to Chris Godwin midway through the opening period. Winston's most prolific target on the afternoon would remain Godwin, with whom he connected for a second score from a yard out in the second period. Winston's resurgent performance included his eighth 300-yard effort of the season, but the persistent pattern of turnovers is still a concern. Winston will look to put together a completely clean performance in a Week 13 interconference battle against the in-state rival Jaguars.
