Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Plays second half of blowout loss
Winston (suspension) started the second half of the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday and completed 16 of 20 passes for 145 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed once for seven yards.
Winston was inserted to start the third quarter with the Buccaneers already facing a 38-3 deficit and performed reasonably well considering the circumstances. The fourth-year quarterback wasn't expected to make his debut until a Week 6 matchup against the Falcons following the Week 5 bye, but the combination of Ryan Fitzpatrick's ineffectiveness and the lopsided score prompted head coach Dirk Koetter to parlay the undesirable circumstances into a way to ease Winston back into action. Given that it increasingly appears that Fitzpatrick's typically short shelf life as a starter is rapidly approaching its expiration date, it's likely that Winston gets the starting call against Atlanta in two weeks.
