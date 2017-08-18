Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Plenty of work, success in second preseason game

Winston completed 21 of 29 passes for 196 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.

Winston was even sharper than his numbers imply, considering Mike Evans dropped a would-be 43-yard touchdown on a perfectly thrown deep ball in the first quarter. The third-year quarterback managed to lead the Bucs on scoring drives of 11 and 12 plays, respectively, on their first two possessions, and played the entirety of the first half. He connected with eight different pass catchers overall, displaying excellent command of the offense for a second consecutive game. Winston appears to have taken yet another step in his development if the first two exhibitions are any indication, and he'll look to top Thursday's effort a week from Saturday against the Browns in the all-important third preseason contest.