Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Pops up on injury report

Winston practiced fully Wednesday despite being listed on the injury report with an ankle issue.

Winston just returned from a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury in Week 13, throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the Packers. He presumably tweaked the ankle at some point during the contest, yet his full participation Wednesday seems to imply that the issue is minor. Winston's status is worth monitoring the remainder of the practice week as a matter of due diligence during fantasy playoff season, but there aren't any indications his Week 14 status is any danger at the moment.