Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Practices fully Wednesday
Winston (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
During the Bucs' Week 11 loss to the Saints, Winston sprained his left ankle when New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson landed on his leg at the 5:24 mark of the fourth quarter. On the next play, Winston tossed his third of four interceptions on the day, which was returned 55 yards to the house by Marcus Williams. Because his practice reps remained intact Wednesday, Winston's health doesn't appear to be a question. On the other hand, he's thrown multiple picks in four of the last five games and leads the NFL with 18 interceptions, making him a risky play on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Doesn't appear injured•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Downplays injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Four more INTs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Overcomes errors in Week 10 win•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Big numbers in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Scuffles again in Week 8 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.