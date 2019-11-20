Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Practices fully Wednesday

Winston (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

During the Bucs' Week 11 loss to the Saints, Winston sprained his left ankle when New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson landed on his leg at the 5:24 mark of the fourth quarter. On the next play, Winston tossed his third of four interceptions on the day, which was returned 55 yards to the house by Marcus Williams. Because his practice reps remained intact Wednesday, Winston's health doesn't appear to be a question. On the other hand, he's thrown multiple picks in four of the last five games and leads the NFL with 18 interceptions, making him a risky play on a weekly basis.

