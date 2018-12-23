Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Productive in defeat
Winston completed 34 of 48 passes for 336 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 14 yards and lost two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
From a fantasy perspective, Winston's final line was strong overall, but one of his miscues was responsible for the Cowboys' final margin of victory. The fourth-year signal-caller gave up the ball on a sack at the Cowboys' 31-yard line late in the first quarter and Jaylon Smith scooped it up and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. Winston was otherwise sharp for the most part, and he gave Tampa a fighting chance at a possible game-tying drive when he capped off an eight-play 71-yard march with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans just before the two-minute warning. The 300-yard effort was Winston's fourth of the season, but he failed to throw multiple touchdowns for the second straight game after a four-game streak of throwing a pair of scores. Winston will look to put together a strong finish to his rollercoaster season in a Week 17 divisional matchup versus the Falcons.
