Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Pulled from Sunday's game
Winston was pulled from Sunday's game in Cincinnati in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but not before completing 18 of 35 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Coach Dirk Koetter made the decision after Winston's fourth pick was returned to the house by Bengals safety Jessie Bates late in the third quarter. In four games since taking over for Fitzpatrick in Week 4, Winston racked up 1,181 yards and four touchdown passes, but his performances were turnover-laden. Overall, Winston has 10 interceptions and four fumbles (one lost). While this move may only be temporary, Koetter will have a tough call to make between Winston and Fitzpatrick in the coming days, especially with the trade deadline imminent (Tuesday at 4 PM ET).
