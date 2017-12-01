Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Questionable for Week 13

Winston (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Winston was a full practice participant throughout the week and has already been named as the starter for Sunday, so the questionable designation wouldn't seem to mean much. He'll return from a three-game absence to take on a Green Bay defense that has allowed quarterbacks to complete 68.8 percent of passes at a clip of 7.8 yards per attempt this season. The Buccaneers seemingly kept Winston on the injury report just in case he suffers an unexpected setback leading up to the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories