Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Questionable for Week 13
Winston (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Winston was a full practice participant throughout the week and has already been named as the starter for Sunday, so the questionable designation wouldn't seem to mean much. He'll return from a three-game absence to take on a Green Bay defense that has allowed quarterbacks to complete 68.8 percent of passes at a clip of 7.8 yards per attempt this season. The Buccaneers seemingly kept Winston on the injury report just in case he suffers an unexpected setback leading up to the contest.
