Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Racks up 367 yards passing in loss

Winston completed 21 of 27 passes for 367 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers. He also rushed three times for six yards and lost three fumbles.

Winston's performance was all over the map, as he rewarded fantasy owners with his second-highest yardage total of the season but also was a turnover machine under the constant pressure he was subjected to. The third-year quarterback was sacked on six occasions and officially hit eight times overall, helping lead to three fumbles. The final turnover of the day was not without controversy, as Winston argued that he'd recovered the loose ball at his own 18-yard line with 35 seconds remaining and the Buccaneers attempting to drive for a game-tying field-goal attempt. Winston's boisterousness while making his case earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and he remained visibly upset on the sideline for several minutes after the play. Despite the unpleasant outcome, the 23-year-old did complete well over 70 percent of his passes for the second straight game, and he's now generated an 8:2 TD:INT over four December contests. He'll look to finish the season on a strong note against the Saints in a Week 17 home matchup.