Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Razor-sharp with second team in preseason opener

Winston (suspension) entered the game on the Buccaneers' third possession in a 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday. He completed 11 of 13 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Winston entered the game in the second quarter and had a key 19-yard completion to Freddie Martino during his first possession, a drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown run by second-round pick Ronald Jones II. The fourth-year quarterback subsequently connected with rookie Justin Watson and Cameron Brate on his second series, putting on a crisp performance overall before giving way to Ryan Griffin for the entirety of the second half. The night went about as well as it could have for Winston, who the Bucs are trying to afford enough work before he leaves the team to serve a three-game suspension to open the regular season. He'll likely see a similar workload when the Bucs take on the Titans in their second preseason game a week from Saturday.