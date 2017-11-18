Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Received PRP injection for shoulder

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that Winston received a platelet-rich plasma injection about a week ago to address the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Winston has begun light rehab activities for the shoulder injury, but has yet to resume practicing and will miss his second straight game Sunday against the Dolphins, paving the way for Ryan Fitzpatrick to draw another start at quarterback. It's expected that Winston will be reevaluated Monday, at which point he could be cleared to increase his activity. Even if Winston is able to get back on the practice field next week, it's far from a given that he would be able to play in the Buccaneers' subsequent contest Nov. 26 against the Falcons. In addition to managing the injury, Winston is also being invested by the NFL for an allegation that he groped an Uber driver in March 2016, according to a report that was first issued Friday by BuzzFeed. Depending on the findings of the investigation, Winston could be subject to discipline from the league.