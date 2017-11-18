Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Received PRP injection for shoulder
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that Winston received a platelet-rich plasma injection about a week ago to address the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder.
Winston has begun light rehab activities for the shoulder injury, but has yet to resume practicing and will miss his second straight game Sunday against the Dolphins, paving the way for Ryan Fitzpatrick to draw another start at quarterback. It's expected that Winston will be reevaluated Monday, at which point he could be cleared to increase his activity. Even if Winston is able to get back on the practice field next week, it's far from a given that he would be able to play in the Buccaneers' subsequent contest Nov. 26 against the Falcons. In addition to managing the injury, Winston is also being invested by the NFL for an allegation that he groped an Uber driver in March 2016, according to a report that was first issued Friday by BuzzFeed. Depending on the findings of the investigation, Winston could be subject to discipline from the league.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No plans to shut him down•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No new damage detected during checkup•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Meets with Dr. Andrews•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Will be shut down•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Underwent X-rays, MRI on Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Aggravates shoulder injury•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.