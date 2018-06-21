Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Receives three-game suspension
The NFL suspended Winston three games for a violation of the personal conduct policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The event in question was first reported on Nov. 17 and has been on Winston's periphery in the interim. Specifically, a female Uber driver reported Winston to the company in March of 2016 for an incident of alleged groping. While she never filed a criminal or civil complaint, it was enough for the NFL to look into the situation. With a suspension in place, Winston will miss the first three games of the upcoming campaign, making him eligible to return Sept. 30 at Chicago. Meanwhile, Ryan Fitzpatrick is slated to start three contests for the 11th consecutive season.
