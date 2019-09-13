Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains free of mistakes in win
Winston completed 16 of 25 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday. He also rushed four times for nine yards.
Although it was a sluggish offensive performance at times and Winston took three sacks, he managed to author two 70-yard-plus drives and a key 11-play fourth-quarter march as well. Winston showed his greatest synergy with Chris Godwin, with whom he connected on eight occasions for 121 yards. The fifth-year quarterback was also victimized by key drops, as neither Mike Evans nor Breshad Perriman could come down with strong throws they got their hands on in the end zone. Despite the rather ordinary fantasy night, Winston was able to remain free of interceptions after throwing three in the opener against the 49ers and did enough to lead the Buccaneers to a tough road win. He and his offensive teammates will now have some extra time to review their first two games in coach Bruce Arians' new offense before taking on the Giants in a Week 3 matchup a week from this coming Sunday.
