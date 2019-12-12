Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains limited in practice

Winston (thumb/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official website reports.

Spotted with a cast over his fractured right thumb the day prior, Winston progressed to throwing tennis balls during Thursday's session. The Bucs intend for him to throw footballs Friday, at which point the team should have a better read on Winston's availability for Sunday at Detroit. Reports at the beginning of the week said he would play through the injury, but a cautious approach to practice suggests it's no sure thing. Ryan Griffin is next up at quarterback if Winston isn't cleared to make the Week 15 start.

