Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains limited Wednesday
Winston (thumb/knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
With a slight thumb fracture in tow, Winston seems to be operating under a similar practice regimen to last week, when he didn't throw until Friday's session. On that occasion, he proceeded to put together a season-best 458 yards on 28-for-42 passing Sunday at Detroit, compiling four touchdowns and an interception along the way. Even if he heads into the weekend as questionable, Winston seems poised to be available Saturday against a Texans defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing TDs (30) to quarterbacks this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited by fractured thumb•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another milestone passing day•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suiting up as expected•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Listed as questionable, set to play•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Looks good at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throwing passes Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em...
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...