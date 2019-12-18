Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains limited Wednesday

Winston (thumb/knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

With a slight thumb fracture in tow, Winston seems to be operating under a similar practice regimen to last week, when he didn't throw until Friday's session. On that occasion, he proceeded to put together a season-best 458 yards on 28-for-42 passing Sunday at Detroit, compiling four touchdowns and an interception along the way. Even if he heads into the weekend as questionable, Winston seems poised to be available Saturday against a Texans defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing TDs (30) to quarterbacks this season.

