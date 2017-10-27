Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Resumes throwing

Winston (shoulder) threw passes at Friday's practice, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

The Buccaneers prevented Winston from throwing Wednesday or Thursday in order to let him rest his injured shoulder, but he was able to resume tossing passes Friday, and according to the report, "looked good" doing so. Winston's status for Week 8 may not ultimately be determined until Sunday, but he went through a similar practice routine last week and was able to play -- quite well at that -- so it seems clear he will be under center this week like he usually is.