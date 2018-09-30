Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Returning in backup role

Winston (suspension) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, but will serve as the backup quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick listed as the team's starter.

The Buccaneers didn't officially announce their plans at quarterback until minutes before kickoff, but multiple reports have surfaced over the past week suggesting Fitzpatrick would retain the starting nod for at least Week 4. Though that's now come to pass, Fitzpatrick may not have a long leash as the team's starter after coach Dirk Koetter reportedly mulled benching the signal-caller after he threw three second-quarter interceptions in Monday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers. Fitzpatrick rebounded in impressive fashion in the second half and leads the NFL with 11.1 yards per attempt this season, but his occasionally turnover-prone ways could open the door for Winston to come on in relief Sunday if Fitzpatrick struggles early on.