Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Returning to starting job
Winston will start against the the Falcons in Week 6 when the Buccaneers return from their bye, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Ryan Fitzpatrick predictably faded after a scorching start to the year, tossing three picks in a Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh and producing just three points on six drives in Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Bears. Winston did throw a pair of interceptions after replacing Fitzpatrick on Sunday, but the 24-year-old at least had some success moving the ball. Winston will return to action against a soft Atlanta defense with the help of a deep group of receiving weapons, though he may not have O.J. Howard (knee) at his disposal.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Plays second half of blowout loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Returning in backup role•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to be backup in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suspension lifted•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Eligible to return from suspension Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Faces civil lawsuit from accuser•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...