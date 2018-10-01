Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Returning to starting job

Winston will start against the the Falcons in Week 6 when the Buccaneers return from their bye, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Fitzpatrick predictably faded after a scorching start to the year, tossing three picks in a Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh and producing just three points on six drives in Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Bears. Winston did throw a pair of interceptions after replacing Fitzpatrick on Sunday, but the 24-year-old at least had some success moving the ball. Winston will return to action against a soft Atlanta defense with the help of a deep group of receiving weapons, though he may not have O.J. Howard (knee) at his disposal.