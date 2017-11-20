Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Ruled out another week

Winston (shoulder) will not return for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Winston was reevaluated Monday and ruled out for at least one more game. The Bucs will take things on a week-to-week basis, likely opting for a cautious approach unless they miraculously climb back into the playoff picture. Ryan Fitzpatrick just led the team to back-to-back wins, albeit against the Jets and Dolphins with a major assist from the Tampa Bay defense. Still recovering from an AC joint sprain as well as a rear deltoid injury, Winston has yet to resume football activities.