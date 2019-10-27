Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Scuffles again in Week 8 loss
Winston completed 21 of 43 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 53 yards and had three fumbles, losing two and recovering one.
The final line is a mixed bag from a fantasy perspective, but Winston was downright bad at times Sunday in a real-world football sense and was guilty of an inexcusable four turnovers. The mistake-prone quarterback did have the connection with Mike Evans in top form, as he hit his trusted wideout for 11 completions, 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns from nine and two yards out, respectively. Winston's second pick was particularly ill-timed, as it came at the Titans' 25-yard line with 26 seconds remaining, effectively sealing the Buccaneers' fate. Coach Bruce Arians had emphasized heading into the bye week that he hadn't considered benching Winston, but a second straight multi-interception effort and third consecutive game with sub-55.0-percent passing might lead to a reevaluation of that statement. Winston's next opportunity to right the ship comes in Week 9 against the Seahawks.
