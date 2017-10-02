Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Second consecutive 300-yard effort
Winston completed 22 of 38 passes for 332 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants. He also gained 12 yards on four rushes and fumbled once but recovered.
A week after producing a very similar yardage total in a loss to the Vikings, Winston's performance -- and the end results -- were both markedly different Sunday. One major improvement was the third-year quarterback's ability to remain turnover-free, as he refrained from throwing an interception after tossing a trio of them versus Minnesota. He also connected with three different pass catchers (Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard) for his scores, making impressive throws on each occasion. Winston then led a nine-play, 59-yard march that culminated in a Nick Folk game-winning 34-yard field goal, going 5-for-5 on the drive and hooking up with Brate for a clutch 26-yard reception with 1:30 remaining. With the Week 3 nightmare firmly in the rear-view mirror, Winston will look to lead Tampa to a second straight victory in a Thursday night showdown versus the Patriots.
