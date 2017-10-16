Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Seemingly avoids broken bones
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said X-rays on Winston's injured right shoulder came back negative, adding that the quarterback is scheduled to have an MRI when the team gets back to Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Winston initially tried to play through the injury in the first half of Sunday's eventual 38-33 loss to Arizona, but Koetter pulled his quarterback from the game after he tossed three straight incompletions on a three-and-out drive early in the second quarter. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Bucs to 33 second-half points, suggesting the offense will at least be in decent hands if Winston misses time beyond Sunday. For what it's worth, Winston said after the game that he expects to be back soon, Greg Auman of The Tampa Bay Times reports. Another update may be available Monday once the Bucs have results from their quarterback's MRI.
