Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Seen on field Wednesday

Winston (thumb) was present at practice Wednesday but wasn't seen participating in any throwing drills, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Such is the management program with the fractured right thumb Winston sustained in the Buccaneers' come-from-behind victory against the Colts over the weekend. Winston, who was spotted with a wrap on his right hand, is expected to be listed as a limited participant Wednesday on the Buccaneers' first practice report of Week 15. Ryan Griffin will likely handle all the first-team reps during the session.