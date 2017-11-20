Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Set for checkup
Winston (shoulder) will be reevaluated this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Bucs' original plan was to sit Winston for two weeks while he rested his right shoulder and received a platelet-rich plasma injection to accelerate healing in his sprained AC joint. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team to a pair of victories while Winston was sidelined, perhaps making a case to keep the starting job beyond that two-week window. It wouldn't make much sense for the Bucs to take an aggressive approach with their franchise quarterback, considering the team probably needs to win out to have a shot at grabbing a wild-card spot. With each of Tampa Bay's final six games coming against teams that are currently .500 or better, it won't be at all surprising if Winston gets some more time to rest, even if the evaluation suggests he's physically capable of playing Week 12 in Atlanta. For what it's worth, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times expects Winston to miss another game or two.
