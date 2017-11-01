Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Set to practice Wednesday

Winston nursing some soreness with his right shoulder, but is set to practice Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

During preparations for both of the Buccaneers' last two games, Winston hadn't practiced until Friday while nursing the shoulder injury, so even if he ends up going down as a limited participant Wednesday, his involvement in the team's first session of the week suggests he may be showing some improvement on the health front. Winston struggled mightily in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, completing 21 of 38 passes for 210 yards and tossing two interceptions, but since he had shredded the Bills for 384 passing yards and three touchdowns a week earlier, his poor play probably can't be attributed solely to the shoulder injury. Even in times of better health, Winston's production has proven quite volatile from game to game, and the high variance in his performance will likely only continue in the second half of the season.