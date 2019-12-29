Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sets dubious mark in OT loss

Winston completed 13 of 24 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed twice for five yards.

Winston's final pass attempt of a rather unique 2019 fittingly ended in a pick-six interception that ended the game in overtime. With that pick, the embattled fifth-year pro became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. Winston gets a pass to some degree for working without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for the last three and two games, respectively, due to hamstring injuries, but many of his decisions that led to turnovers this season appeared to be downright inexcusable. Despite recent reports the Buccaneers are interested in keeping Winston around for 2020, the coming weeks and months will be the ultimate determinant. For his part, head coach Bruce Arians summed up what the organization's general feeling about Winston might be when asked in his postgame press conference, stating that "there's so much good and so much outright terrible" about his quarterback, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.