Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sharp again
Winston (suspension) completed six of 10 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start and played two drives before handing things over to Winston for the rest of the first half. The 24-year-old quarterback has been exceptional this preseason, completing 30 of 41 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns without any turnovers. Of course, he's taken a lot of his snaps against backup defenders as a result of the Bucs preparing Fitzpatrick to start the first three weeks of the season. If Winston doesn't play in the preseason finale, his next in-game appearance will occur Week 4 in Chicago.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excels in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Razor-sharp with second team in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Takes reps with all three offensive units•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suspension puts future in doubt•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Won't appeal suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Receives three-game suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.