Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sharp again

Winston (suspension) completed six of 10 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start and played two drives before handing things over to Winston for the rest of the first half. The 24-year-old quarterback has been exceptional this preseason, completing 30 of 41 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns without any turnovers. Of course, he's taken a lot of his snaps against backup defenders as a result of the Bucs preparing Fitzpatrick to start the first three weeks of the season. If Winston doesn't play in the preseason finale, his next in-game appearance will occur Week 4 in Chicago.

