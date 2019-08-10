Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sharp in one drive

Winston completed five of six passes for 40 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday. He also gained 10 yards on his sole rush.

Winston was razor sharp in his first opportunity to helm coach Bruce Arians' offense during live game action. The veteran signal-caller was playing without Mike Evans in the preseason opener, but he was able to connect with starters Breshad Perriman and Chris Godwin, as well as top running backs Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones, during the opening drive. Winston then capped off his one possession with a nine-yard touchdown to Godwin, making his exhibition debut a highly successful one. Winston will look to continue producing in similar fashion during what should be more extensive playing time against the Dolphins in next Friday's second preseason game.