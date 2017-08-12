Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sharp in preseason opener
Winston completed nine of 13 passes for 99 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
As planned, Winston and the rest of the starters saw limited action, but the third-year signal caller put the ball in the air plenty. He helmed an impressive opening 92-yard drive, connecting with top target Mike Evans for 29 yards down the right sideline on one play and also showing impressive rapport with TE Cameron Brate. Winston was in for only one additional series, an eight-play drive in which he managed to officially connect with prize free-agent acquisition DeSean Jackson for the first time. Overall, it would have been difficult to author a better start for Winston and the first-team offense, and they'll look to build on the performance in next Thursday's exhibition tilt versus the Jaguars.
