Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Showing solid grasp of new offense

Winston was praised for his consistency thus far in camp by coach Bruce Arians, who added the quarterback is "right where he needs to be" in mastering the offense, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers' early practices have been an interesting exercise in evaluation, as the team is implementing completely new schemes on each side of the ball. As expected under those circumstances, both the offense and defense have had their share of ups and downs, but Winston is apparently on pace to hit the ground running under Arians' quarterback-friendly scheme come the regular season. Although coordinator Todd Bowles' defense has won its share of battles against Winston and company, the fifth-year signal-caller has also made a number of impressive connections with the top wideout trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman, as well as tight end O.J. Howard.