Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Six turnovers in London

Winston completed 30 of 54 passes for 400 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass, rushed once for one yard and committed two fumbles, losing one.

The stat line says it all for Winston, who may have struck one of the sharpest contrasts between a real-world and fantasy performance in recent memory. The six turnovers are the obvious blemishes from a gameplay standpoint, and they effectively squashed any chance of the Buccaneers seriously threatening in this game past the first quarter. Three of Winston's interceptions came in the second half as the Buccaneers tried to overcome their self-inflicted wounds, with the final one transpiring with 21 seconds remaining and definitively ending any last hope Tampa may have had of mounting a comeback. There will surely be no shortage of questions for head coach Bruce Arians regarding the quarterback position over the upcoming two-week layoff, with Winston now having thrown eight interceptions and fumbling five times overall. Ryan Griffin, who's yet to take a regular-season snap in his career, is Winston's backup with Blaine Gabbert (shoulder) on injured reserve.