Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Solid numbers in loss

Winston completed 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 13 yards and fumbled once, although it was recovered by the offense.

Winston turned in a serviceable performance from a fantasy perspective, but Chris Godwin was the only one of his pass catchers that he enjoyed any real chemistry with. Mike Evans couldn't come up with any of the three targets Winston sent his way, and Bobo Wilson was the only other receiver to record a stat through the air. Meanwhile, Winston also benefited from having two interceptions wiped off the books by Saints penalties, underscoring how much difficulty the Buccaneers' passing game has establishing any real continuity. Winston will look to return to the stellar level of production he'd generated over the prior two games when the Bucs travel to London to take on the Panthers in Week 6.