Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Spearheads spectacular road win
Winston completed 28 of 41 passes for 385 passes with four touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.
Taking on the unbeaten defending NFC champions on the road, Winston showed thorough mastery of coach Bruce Arians' offense for the first time, helping the Buccaneers produce a franchise-record point tally. The fifth-year gunslinger was nearly flawless for the majority of the contest, but the pick-six he threw to Marcus Peters in the fourth quarter helped keep the game's outcome in the balance for a while longer. That mistake aside, Winston constantly was a step ahead of coordinator Wade Phillips' defense, showing particular chemistry with Chris Godwin, who overcame a hip injury to connect with Winston for 12 completions, 172 yards and two touchdowns. Winston also showed a propensity for answering when the Rams drew closer, hitting Mike Evans on a perfectly executed stop-and-go route for a 67-yard score early in the fourth quarter to extend Tampa's lead to 45-27 at the time. Winston now has thrown for a combined 685 yards and seven touchdown passes over his last two games and will look to extend his stellar stretch of play in a divisional road showdown versus the Saints in Week 5.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws three TD passes•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Appears on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains free of mistakes in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Falls flat in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Struggles in extended action•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Minimal action in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4