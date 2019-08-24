Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Struggles in extended action
Winston completed nine of 19 passes for 88 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday. He also rushed twice for six yards.
Winston couldn't muster any scoring drives throughout his seven series, although the five sacks he took certainly didn't help him establish any continuity. The fifth-year signal-caller also was playing without top target Mike Evans (quadriceps), but he did have the rest of his first-team weapons at his disposal. The quality of competition also has to be figured into Winston's struggles, as the Browns are expected to have a top-tier defense in the coming season and were also giving their starters on that side of the ball an extended look. Winston's preseason work is most likely done, with Ryan Griffin and a likely imminent signee in the wake of Blaine Gabbert's shoulder injury projected to handle quarterback duties in next Thursday's exhibition finale against the Cowboys.
