Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Struggles in Week 15 loss
Winston completed 13 of 25 passes for 157 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He netted zero yards on two rushes.
Winston had a couple of highlights -- a 64-yard completion to Mike Evans on a broken play being the most prominent -- but his final line was indicative of the sluggish performance of the Buccaneers offense on the rainy afternoon. Winston's passing yardage total was his lowest by far in any game that he's played start to finish this season, and the touchdown-less performance was only his second of the campaign. The fourth-year pro will look to bounce back against the Cowboys in a Week 16 matchup.
