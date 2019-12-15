Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suiting up as expected
Winston (thumb) is active as expected for Sunday's Week 15 tilt versus the Lions, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
This merely serves as official confirmation after coach Bruce Arians relayed his expectation Winston would suit up for Sunday's contest. It remains to be seen if the 2015 first overall pick will be limited in his throwing in any fashion, and he'll be operating without Mike Evans (hamstring) against a vulnerable Lions secondary as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Listed as questionable, set to play•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Looks good at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throwing passes Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws tennis ball Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited in practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...