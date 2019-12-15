Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suiting up as expected

Winston (thumb) is active as expected for Sunday's Week 15 tilt versus the Lions, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

This merely serves as official confirmation after coach Bruce Arians relayed his expectation Winston would suit up for Sunday's contest. It remains to be seen if the 2015 first overall pick will be limited in his throwing in any fashion, and he'll be operating without Mike Evans (hamstring) against a vulnerable Lions secondary as well.