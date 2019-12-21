Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suits up Saturday
Winston (right thumb/knee) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports
Though Winston, who's been playing through a thumb injury of late, carried an injury designation into the game after being limited at practice Tuesday and Wednesday, he was listed as a full participant Thursday, setting the stage for him to face Houston on Saturday. He'll be without his top two wideouts in Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (hamstring), but Winston is coming off a 458-yard effort in Week 15's win over the Lions and will now look to spread the ball around to the likes of Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson, as well as tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. In the process, Winston - who the Bucs are slated to bring back for the 2020 season - will take aim at a Houston defense that has allowed an average of 266.1 yards in the air (only four teams have surrendered more) to go along with 30 passing TDs through 14 contests.
